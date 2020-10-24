WAPAKONETA — Joe Alexander Jr., 93, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima. He was born on June 26, 1927 in Fayette, Alabama to Joe & Margaret I. (Brewer) Alexander, who have preceded him in death. On June 30, 1962, he married Mary L. McKenzie, who passed away on July 12, 1987. On December 2, 1994 he married Marilyn J. (Blossom) Bailey, who survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors also include his two children, Joseph D. Alexander and Dana M. (Alexander) Kilgore, both of Columbus; step-son, Don & Karen Bailey, of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, E4 Petty Officer Joe Alexander Kilgore, serving in the United States Navy, stationed at Norfolk, Virginia and Amanda Bailey, Michael Whitehead and Shawnna Kellerman, all of Wapakoneta; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dr. Jack & Jean Alexander, Margaret & Jack Black and Martha & Dan Bowling.

Joe attended elementary and high school in Fayette. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled at the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Sigma Nu social fraternity, graduating with his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Joe then enlisted with the United States Army Air Corps. Following that honorable discharge, he re-enrolled at the University of Alabama, this time graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering. After working for some years at his family's log mill, Joe held several positions throughout the eastern United States with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, before retiring as Labor Relations Manager from their St. Marys Plant. Joe was blessed with a long retirement, which he spent traveling, summer vacations in the Outer Banks, or just being outdoors. He will be remembered for his dedication to tending to his vegetable garden and the flowers around his home. A member of Lima Baptist Temple, Joe also faithfully attended the New Horizons Sunday school class there. He was also a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles, Aerie 691.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Pastor Gary Hohman will officiate. The American flag will be folded and presented by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Rescue Mission or the Uniopolis Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com