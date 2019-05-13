SPENCERVILLE — Joe E. McMichael 73, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 9 AM Sunday, May 12, 2019 in his home following a short illness, with his family at his side.

He was born March 24, 1946 in Allen County, a son of the late Walter L. and C. Marie Hall McMichael. On June 12, 1971 he married Veronica L. "Von" Smith, who survives, along with two children, Amy Marie (Steven) Goecke and Anthony Joseph (Jennifer) McMichael, both of Spencerville, nine grandchildren; Gage, Gabrielle, Gillian and Gianna Goecke and Alivia, Ariana, Ayden, Audra and Axton McMichael and his brother Lyn D. McMichael of Spencerville.

Preceding him in death are his twin grandchildren, Addison and Adelynne McMichael.

He was a 1964 graduate of Spencerville High School. He was drafted into the Army while studying electrical engineering. For six years, he was stationed overseas, in Germany, during the Vietnam War as a sharp shooter. He worked as an electrician on tanks and drove tank recovery vehicles. He was a member of the Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191 and the Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772 and the F.O.E.

He was a lifelong grain farmer along with his father and brother. Then eventually with his son and grandson. He also worked with his father and brother in the family's International Harvester dealership in Spencerville.

Joe looked forward to his yearly trips to Indian River, MI. and staying at The Landings in cabin # 2 with his wife and family. He loved fishing for Walleye in Mullett Lake, finding "The Rock" with uncle John and hunting his fields for arrowheads.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Dr. Nathan Metz officiating. Burial will follow in the Gethsemani Cemetery in Lima, with Military Rites by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Judes Childrens Research Hospital in care of the funeral home.