CRIDERSVILLE — Joe A. Schramm age 80, of Cridersville, passed away 12:53 a.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born Feb. 28, 1939 in Lima to the late Clarence E. and Waneta E. Ritchie Schramm.

Joe graduated from Lima Senior in 1957. He joined the Army in 1958 and served in Germany returning in 1964. He attended ITT Technical Institute and received an associates degree in electronic engineering.Joe worked at Westinghouse Electric and retired from Trim Trends in Spencerville. He enjoyed scenic photography and traveling. He was known as Smoking Joe while he was a DJ.

Survivors include Niece and nephews: Rick (Judy) Schramm of Kentucky, Kim Schramm of Lima, David (Carol) Schramm and Scott (Amber) Schramm both of Florida. Great nieces and nephews: Nichole (Chaz) Mathews, Zachary (Alycia), Megan, Drew and Ryan Schramm and Sister-in-law: Cathy Schramm

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be given to the family or to Putnam County Hospice and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.