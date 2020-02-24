Joe Wade

LIMA — Mr. Joe Wade, age 72, passed from this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at approximately 12:50 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on November 8, 1947 in Cruger, Mississippi to Major Brown and Lucille Wade; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Wade was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Joe T. Wade (Jolene) of Lima, OH. A daughter; Shashone Wade Allen of Lima. 2 stepdaughters; Lasheena Johnson and Jovitta Deelde both of Lima. 10 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren . A sister; Annie Young of Chicago, IL. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special niece; Debra Evans and a special friend; Susan Christman.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Mager Lee Brown and Easter Mae Jones.

Home Going Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. A. L. Butler, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Military Honors provided by #1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WADE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
