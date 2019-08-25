SPENCERVILLE — John Lewis Ackerman, 88, died at 3:26 A.M., August 24, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospice Unit, with his daughters at his side. He was born August 28, 1930, in Convoy, Ohio, to Harold Isaiah and Ruth Ellen (Armstrong) Ackerman, who preceded him in death. On Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951, in Convoy, he married Helen Virginia Williams, who died on March 6, 2016.

John who was known as Lewis in his youth and to many Ackerman family members and friends, was a graduate of Convoy/Tully Township High School, Class of 1948. He was recognized from his early years into adulthood as an outstanding student, athlete, member of his farming family and community. From his young years and throughout most of his life, he thoroughly loved and was an expert at playing pool and cards. John was "once a Marine always a Marine" with active duty 1951-1953 and serving in the Korean Conflict as a radio-man/communications expert on the front lines. He received a sharpshooter/marksman medal. He was very proud to have served his country and greatly admired all veterans, especially his fellow members of the Spencerville VFW, Post #6772, and Spencerville American Legion, Post #191. John often helped the VFW as a member of their Color Guard, in fund-raising efforts, at various dinners, especially with Friday night chicken dinners. He was very proud of his heritage and did extensive research (with his cousin Dean Becker) on the Ackerman family, ultimately becoming a member of the Sons of the American Revolution as a direct descendant of Christopher Ackerman. Over the past five years John enjoyed attending the Allen County Marine Corps annual birthday party dinner where he was recognized as the oldest Marine in attendance and received the honor of cutting the special birthday cake with a sword.

John was employed in Spencerville as a tool and die maker at the factory first known as Nameplate following high school and returned there after his discharge from the service. He stayed with this company throughout his working years and through its many names and changes, ultimately retiring from Trim-Trends. John was known as an avid hunter and traveled to many states and Canada to hunt with family and friends. He was a former member of the Convoy Fox Hunters Club and NW Field & Stream. He loved dogs and raised many fine hunting dogs who were also loyal, protective members of the family.

John loved and was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren, who all graduated from college. He was very proud of their accomplishments.

Survivors include three daughters, Virginia (David) Jones, Penny (Jamie) Washam, and Nancy (Jeff) Lee; nine grandchildren, Lisa ( Patrick) Barham, Angie (Roger) Overy, Jessica Washam, Isaiah (Felicia) Jones, Jordon (Angel) Lee, Jon (Ellen) Jones, Craig Jones, Paul Lee, and Nathan (Holly) Lee; fifteen great-grandchildren, Vanessa Overy, Chance Overy, Jayden Ackerman Lee, Gabby Barham, Gavin, Mason, Xavier, Joshua (Neomi) Jones, Kristi (Drake) Dull, Ericca (Austin) Miller, Riley Jones, Madison (Jarrell) Barela, Kenzie Overy, Hogan Lee, Henry Lee; seven great-great- grandchildren, Samatha Jones, Charlotte Jones, Colby Dull, Gabe Jones, Anessah Jones, Dante Jones, and Gabe II Jones; a sister-in-law, Alma Williams, and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Grace Anna Heller and her husband, Dean Heller; his mother- and father-in-law, Zelma (Hammond) and Ira Ray Williams; his wife's brothers, sisters and their spouses, Raymond Williams, Betty (John) Snyder, Paul (Margaret) Williams, Clarabelle (Homer) Snyder, Charles (Dorothy) Williams, Margery Williams, Clarence Williams.

In keeping with John's wishes, there will be no visitation. There will be military graveside services on his 89th birthday, 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Convoy, conducted by Spencerville Veterans and the USMC Honor Guard. Also, at this time, his wife Helen will be laid to rest at his side. Pastor Phil Lee officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the maintenance and continued improvement of the Spencerville Veterans Park in care of Spencerville VFW Post #6772. Arrangements are by Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]