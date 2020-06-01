John Andreoni
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BREMEN — John C. Andreoni, 79, died at 11:05 p.m. May 27, 2020, at University Hospital, Cleveland. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Barry Stechschulte will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved