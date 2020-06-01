NEW BREMEN — John C. Andreoni, 79, died at 11:05 p.m. May 27, 2020, at University Hospital, Cleveland. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Barry Stechschulte will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store