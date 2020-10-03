LIMA — Mr. John "Silver Eagle" Bagley, Jr., age 87, passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at approximately 7:10 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on April 1, 1933 in Blackstone, Virginia to the union of John and Mattie Ann (Williams) Bagley, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Bagley retired from General Motors after over 35 years of service. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Second Baptist Church. He was also a member of American Legion Post 96. He was also a member of the Just for Fun CB Club.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 3 sons; Anthony Bagley (Valerie), Terrance Bagley and Shawn Bagley (Dumeka) all of Lima. 4 daughters; Sarah Price of Houston, TX. Carmen Bagley and Veronica Horrison (Joe) both of Lima. Pamela Smith (Willie, Jr.) of Columbia, SC. 3 step-children; Michelle Barnes, Heather Myers and Jeremy Myers (Jennifer) all of Lima. 43 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. 2 sisters; Bertha A. Fitzgerald and Nan Fitzgerald all of Lima. A special daughter he raised; Sherri Bagley of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Kenneth Fitzgerald, William Bagley, Sr. and Russell Fitzgerald. His step-father who raised him; Robert Fitzgerald.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Military Honors will be performed by VFW Post 1275.

Entombment - Memorial Park Mausoleum

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the BAGLEY Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com