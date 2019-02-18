PICKERINGTON — John Troy "BC" Barnett, 46, of Pickerington, formerly of Lima, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus. He was born July 18, 1972 in Newark, NJ, the son of Lindsey Gamble and Jacqueline Barnett who both survive him.

Survivors include his fiancée, Carolyn Evans; Henry Hurley, who was like a father to him; his children: Jordan Barnett, Troy Barnett, Michael Barnett, Toni Barnett, Avonni Evans, Terek Evans, Deshon Evans, Makai Evans, Ja'nah Barnett, Johntez Sims and Jamir Townsend; siblings: Michael Barnett, Tiffany Glenn, Iesha Glenn, Carla Green Townsend and Tessa Gamble; and his grandchildren: Damoni Sims, Johntez Sims, Jr., Isaiah Stewart, Josiah Stewart and Aniya James.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Kiara Barnett and a brother, Anthony Barnett.

Mr. Barnett enjoyed all sports, including Ohio State Buckeyes, motorcycling and coaching youth. He also had an appreciation for classic cars and fine culinary skills. He was the owner of Focus Commercial Cleaners in Pickerington.

Funeral services will begin at Noon, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church, 190 E 8th St., Lima, OH 45804, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4-8 p.m., at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd, Lima, OH 45805. Condolences may be expressed online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.