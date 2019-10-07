FORT JENNINGS — John D. Bidlack, 65, of Fort Jennings died 11:07 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 28, 1953 in Defiance to the late Larry R. and Patricia J. (Lee) Bidlack. On January 18, 1984, he married Sharma Menke, who survives in Fort Jennings.

Also surviving are three daughters: Renee (Jason) Wilch of Findlay, Stephanie (Nick) Miller of Fort Jennings and Jeanna Bidlack of Huntington Beach, CA; 2 granddaughters: Nora Ann Wilch and Eleanor Kay Miller; and a brother: Mark (Linda) Bidlack.

John retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant. John enjoyed collecting Ford memorabilia, loved traveling to the Smoky Mountains, working in his yard and landscaping.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was especially fond of playing with his grandbabies and tickling their toes.

There will be a funeral service 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.