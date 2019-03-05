WAPAKONETA — John William Biss, 57 of Wapakoneta, passed away March 3, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family. John was born September 25, 1961 in Lima, to Frederick Biss and Rosemary (McGarvey) Winegardner, who preceded him in death. On July 2, 1983 he married Susan (Walters) Biss, who survives him in Wapakoneta.

John graduated from Perry High School and he was a retired head custodian for Lima Senior High School. He loved life and he had a way with people; he never met a stranger. John took pride in his job and always went above and beyond; an elementary principal once commented that he was her "Vice Principal". He cherished his family, took pride in his sons and was a big influence in their lives. He taught his sons everything he knew to make them successful in life. He was a humble man, but he took great pride in his house, cars and lawn. John loved his birds and fish, but he especially loved his dogs, Roxy, Rudy and Dexter.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons, Ricky Neal Biss, Brandon Michael (Heather) Biss and Shane Ryan (Cassie) Biss; grandsons, Grayson John Biss and Cade Alan Biss and his granddaughter, Paisley Kay Biss; sister, Elizabeth (Lance) Downey; brothers, Frederick (Wanda) Biss and Jeffrey (Kelly) Sorgen and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, whom he was especially fond of, Ruth Lay and his nephew, Wade Biss.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Shane Crites to officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.