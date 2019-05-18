LIMA — John Richard Bowker, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, at Lima Convalescent Home.

He was born on November 19, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Geraldine (Fortaine) Bowker. On October 11, 1969 he married Diana Bosco. They raised three sons and remained happily married for 48 years until Diana's passing in 2018. He is survived by sons Marc (Angie), Paul (Jennifersue), Patrick O'Keefe (Denise), and 8 grandchildren.

He was a 1955 graduate of The University of Detroit Jesuit High School and went on to pursue higher education, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree from The University of Detroit Mercy and a Master's Degree from Michigan State University. John was an advocate of education. He was a founding team member of Wayne County Community College and served there as a college counselor until his retirement in 1999. He also served on the Oakland County Community Mental Health Board and was a lifelong member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. John believed in helping others and being a leader in the community. Throughout his life, he served as a coach and mentor, impacting so many lives.

Family, friends and those whose lives were touched by John are invited to the Desmond Funeral Home in Troy, Michigan, on Friday, May 24, from 2-8pm.

Funeral services will be held at St. Hugo of the Hills Church on Saturday, May 25, at 11am, with a viewing beginning at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to the Phi Sigma Kappa Foundation, Loyola High School, The Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Mother and Unborn Baby Care (MAUBC)