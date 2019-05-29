LIMA — John "Jack" Brookman, age 87, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

John was born on May 19, 1932, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Eleanor (Fink) Brookman. On April 11, 1959, he married the love of his life Norma Jean (Martin) Brookman, who preceded him in death on January 21, 2009 after 50 years together. He then met his loving companion, Ann Crider, with whom they enjoyed life together.

John served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He then went on to be a well liked and respected Fire Chief of the Lima Fire Department, retiring in March of 2000 after 42 years of service. He attended many firefighting and EMT related schools and taught as an EMT-A and Fire Service Instructor for 14 years. He was a member of the Ohio Firefighter Chief's Association, the American Red Cross where he was a long time board member, a member of the Lima Noon Sertoma Club, where he served as local club chairman and was a past president. He was also the first recipient of the Sertoma Fire Fighter of the Year Award in 1972. Salvation Army International as past Allen County Advisory Board member, Allen County Mental Health Board and chairman for 2 years. He was a charter member of 911 and Chairman of the Committee developing Allen County 9-1-1 System and was also a member and committee leader at St. Rose Parish.

He is survived by two sons: Timothy (Theresa) Brookman of New Knoxville, OH and Dale (Lori) Brookman of Elida, two daughters: Cheryl (Theodore) Kaser Jr. of Lima and Tina (Bill) Mrukowski of Hilliard, OH, nine grandchildren: Nathan (Rachel) Kaser, Gene Kaser, Kate (Ethan) Stanifer, Marissa Mrukowski, Daniel (Rachel) Brookman, Stephanie (Adam) Gross, Nicholas (Mercedes) Brookman, Kane (Sarah) Brookman, and Trevor Brookman, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 foster great-grandchildren, sisters Nell Greer, and Betty Grouver, brother Ted Brookman, and sister-in-law Dolly Blankemeyer.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, parents, brothers Don and Tom Brookman, and sister Shirley Brenneman.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church. Father David Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Noon Sertoma or St. Rose Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com