VAN WERT — John Crawford, 87, of Van Wert, died June 10, 2020, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with full military rites.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. prior to services on Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com