VAN WERT — John Crawford, 87, of Van Wert, died June 10, 2020, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.
Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with full military rites.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. prior to services on Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.