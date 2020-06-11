John Crawford
VAN WERT — John Crawford, 87, of Van Wert, died June 10, 2020, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with full military rites.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. prior to services on Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
