LIMA — John Robert Daley, 80, of Lima, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2019 at his home. He was born November 14, 1938 in Lima, the son of Alphonse "Fuzzy" Daley and Margaret Kohl-Daley, who are deceased. His step mother, Lois Daley and his step father, Robert Eckford, are also deceased.

He is survived by his half siblings, Randy Daley (Dee Norton), Venedocia, OH; Kimberly (Christopher) Colasanti, Lima, OH; Laurie (John) Gerdemann, Delphos, OH and Melissa Fast, Columbus, OH, his nieces and nephew, Steven (Melissa) Daley, Spencerville, OH; Shonda (Steven) Whittaker, Spencerville, OH; Sabrina (Phil) Baker, Johnston, OH, and Stephanie Carnes, Wapakoneta, OH. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Shirley Daley of Spencerville. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Bud" Daley.

John was a 1957 graduate of Lima Senior High School and a 1963 graduate of Ohio Northern University. He worked at Baldwin Lima Hamilton Accounting. John was a long time member of the Tri-Moraine Audubon Society. He served as treasurer of the organization for over a decade and then continued as assistant treasurer until the time of his death. In addition, he used his considerable talents as wild-life photographer to take pictures of birds, butterflies, other small animals and local plants to produce short videos with musical soundtracks that were shown at meetings as well as being used at Audubon exhibits at the Allen County Fair and Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District events.

John contracted polio at the age of 6. Even though he was paralyzed on his right side and his left side had limited mobility he did not let his disability slow him down. He was in the high school bowling league and went on to bowl in several leagues. He adapted his camera to be able to take pictures and he had the most amazing pictures! He built and flew model airplanes and at one time he raised and bred black angelfish selling them to local pet stores. He had many special friends that he would see at the Kewpee West and McDonalds.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

A funeral service will begin at 11am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Wanda Werking will officiate. Family memorial service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Moraine Audubon Society. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.