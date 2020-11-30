1/1
John E. Fishpaw
SARASOTA, FL — John E. Fishpaw, 69, passed away on November 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born November 30, 1950 in Lima, OH, to Robert A. and F. Delilah (Demoss) Fishpaw who preceded him in death.

He graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School in 1969 and received an Associate's Degree in business from the University of Northern Ohio. On April 26, 1975, he married Barbara A. Thomas who survives. Also surviving are their children: Andrew (Christopher) Fishpaw of Centerville, OH and Joseph Fishpaw of Grove City, OH; their three grandchildren: Joseph, Ethan, and Aria Fishpaw; and his beloved dog Lucy. He is survived by his siblings: James (Marilyn) of Celina, OH, Mary Louise (John) Chandler of Franklin, NC, Richard (Joy) of Wapakoneta, OH, and Phyllis Hicks of Lima, OH; his in-laws Jerry and Donna Thomas; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Amy and Steve Schroeder, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his stillborn twin sons, his brother Robert and sister-in-law Jane, his sister Kathleen (Fishpaw) Rundio, and his brother-in-law Larry Hicks.

Lovingly known by many as "Big John," he was recognized by his great smile and welcoming personality. John never met a stranger or forgot a name. He could be found around Lima watching the Thunderbirds play basketball and football, playing cards with his friends, relaxing at the Moose, going to the movies every week with his best girl, or just mowing his grass having the time of his life. He most enjoyed traveling, driving across country, cruising, and flying around the world. His last trip was with his family to Portugal, exploring with his grandson Ethan.

After leaving the Army, John worked for Lima Register for nearly 20 years, leaving to work full time with his wife Barb as partner in their direct sales business, Signature Homestyles. This allowed John the opportunity to not only have an impact on thousands of people in every state, but also gave him the chance to travel the world and try new things. He loved being Barb's husband; they were best friends and inseparable. He enjoyed trying new restaurants with his son Andrew, talking sports with his son Joe, and most of all, he loved being Grandpa and Papa to Joey, Ethan, and Aria.

He was a perpetual gentleman. He was a member and usher of St. Rose Catholic Church, a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #370, and a member of Lima Moose Lodge #199.

He, along with his wife Barb and her team, coordinated, supplied and ran the Christmas program for the Christian Corner Community Center for nearly 20 years. John passed due to COVID-19. To protect the family's health during this time, the family kindly asks that all respects be made to his wife Barb in a properly safe and socially distant way.

A visitation is scheduled for December 4, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Shawnee Chapel from 2-8pm. A funeral is scheduled for December 5, 2020 at 11am at St. Rose Catholic Church. Father Dave Ross will officiate the ceremony.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. A livestream link is available for those who wish to be there in spirit but are unable to attend. WWW.STROSELIMA.ORG. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
