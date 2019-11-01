LIMA — John K. Earley age 75, of Lima passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 5, 1944 in Tarentum, PA to the late Kenneth John and Verda Mae Davis Earley. He married Eileen Sue Reynolds Dec. 24, 1987.

John had been a supervisor at Gasdorf Tool, Lima.

Survivors include a son David J. Earley of Delphos, daughters: Brenda L. (Mark) Wood of Delphos, Karen Y. (Doug) Long of Delphos and Jan. (Steve) Klausing of Ft. Jennings; 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a sister Victoria Pavlak of Sunnyvale, CA.

He was preceded in death by a stepfather Phillip Pavlak and a sister Karen Jones.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Spencerville Cemetery with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating.Memorials may be given to the family.Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com