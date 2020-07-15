1/1
John Eccard
1943 - 2020
DELPHOS — John R. Eccard, 77, of Delphos, passed away at 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born on March 26, 1943, to Gideon and Nellie (Strawser) Eccard, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by the love of his life, Jacqueline (Doudna) Eccard of Cloverdale, OH.

John is also survived by his children, David Eccard of Lima, Terri (Bob Norbeck) Sheeter of Lima, Stephanie (Brian) Plaugher of Lima, Todd (Dawn) Eccard of Delphos, Cheryl (Hank) Wegesin of Middle Point, Deanna (Jim) Williams of Delphos, Jennifer (Larry) Looser of Middle Point, and Charma Brown of Urbana; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Dana Eccard; a daughter, Denice Eccard; two grandsons, Andrew Sheeter and Tristan Leach; and three sisters, Betty, Ginny and Addie.

John worked for the Allen County Sherriff's Department from September 10, 1975 until his retirement on April 30, 1996; faithfully serving the people of Allen County for over 20 years. He served in the United States Air Force and was a life member of the Delphos Eagles #471. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #191 of Spencerville and the AMVETS Post #698 of Middle Point; where he had previously served as Commander of each post.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Pastor Stephen Ambrose will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery where Military Grave Rites will be performed. Visitation will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. and on July 17, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
