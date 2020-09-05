John Eilerman

LIMA — John F. "Fritz" Eilerman, 55 of Lima, passed away August 30, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Fritz was born September 5, 1964 in Lima to Joseph and Janet (McDonald) Eilerman; his father precedes him in death and his mother survives him in Lima. Fritz was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic and went on to attend The Ohio State University and the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus. He was an avid NASCAR fan. In addition to his mother, Fritz is survived by his son, Caleb Joseph Eilerman; siblings, Michael (Carla) Eilerman, Jamie (Jim) Sandmann, Emily (Robert) Lengerich and Joseph F. (Vickie) Eilerman, Jr.; aunts, Sue (Barry) Auer, Joyce Klausing and Jean (Larry) Wiedeman and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Eleanor McDonald and his paternal grandparents, Leonard B. and Margaret Eilerman. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Gethsemani Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.