LIMA — John R. England age 79, of Lima passed away peacefully at his residence at 6:37 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was born January 4, 1940 in Waverly, Ohio to the late William and Kathryn Ison England. He married his wife of 57 years, Gloria A. Graham, his high school sweetheart, who survives in Lima.

John graduated from Alger High School and Chicago Technical School. He played high school basketball and also played on the Fifth Naval District Team. He spent 4 years in the Naval Air Force from 1963 to 1967. While he was in high school, he taught Little League baseball and again when his sons were young. He also coached youth basketball and taught classical guitar later in life. John retired from Air Foil Textron and then attended classes at Apollo. He learned landscaping, photography and small engine repair. He owned Budget Auto Service and helped many low-income families with their car needs. He loved helping people, he had a strong faith and had been on mission trips. He loved golf, guitar, mowing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was always telling jokes that made people smile and laugh. He was a member of the Church at Allentown.

Additional survivors include sons: Michael (Deana) England of Sunbury, Ohio and Chris (Jennifer) England of Findlay, Ohio, 6 grandchildren: Tim England of Columbus, Tyler England- U.S. Marine Corp, Trevor England of Sunbury, Jared, Emma and Caitlin England of Findlay, a sister Ruby Nickell of Dunkirk and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The memorial service will follow at 5 with Rev. Neal Whitney officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to The Church at Allentown or to s.Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com