GOMER — John D. Evans, 96, of Gomer, passed away Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's.

He was born May 24, 1923, in Rimer to the late Ralph and Mary Etta (Sherrick) Evans. On April 17, 1953, He married Maxine (Weech-Beach) Evans, who survives in Delphos.

John is survived by three daughters, Pamela Evans of Gomer, Patricia (Carl) Telfer of Marion, and Peggy (David) Walters of Waynesfield; a step-daughter, Shirley Bondeson of Olive Hill, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jonathan Telfer of Columbus, Kayla (Phil) Haddad of Delaware, Melissa (Aaron) Baxter of Columbus, Matthew (Jessica) Walters of Lima, and Michael Walters of Wyndotte, Michigan; five step-grandchildren, Julie (Joe) Marchesani of New Jersey, Jon (Barb) Green of Columbus, Eric Green of Gahanna, Jodi (Dave) Hill of Troy, Michigan, and Debra Oney of Olive Hill, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Carter and Kinsley Walters, and Finnick Haddad; nine step-great-grandchildren, Bradley Miller, Leah, Joseph and Katie Marchesani, Jon and David Hill, Tyler, Justin and Dante Green; two step-great-great-granddaughters, and one step-great-great-grandson; a brother-in-law, William Myers of Columbus.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and Thomas Evans; and three sisters, Evelyn Hoskins, Cora Huffman, and Margaret Myers; a step-daughter, Sandy Beach-Green; and a step-grandson, Jeff Miller.

John served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a self-employed farmer, and had also worked at Fruehauf in Delphos and was part-owner of Evans Drive Inn Restaurant. John was a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifetime member of Gomer Dad's Club, and active in Pheasants Forever and Kalida Fish and Game Club. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and cut wood.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Rev. Mark Walls will officiate. Burial will follow in Pike Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, before the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Kalida Fish and Game Club. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.