FINDLAY — John J. Fisher, 77, of Findlay, OH passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Elmcroft of Lima. He was born January, 10, 1943 in Ubly, MI the son of Sylvester and Mary (Heilig) Fisher.

Upon graduation from Ubly High School, he studied at Macomb Community College, then enlisted in the United States Army serving from 1965 to 1967. After he completed both basic and advanced training, he was assigned to his permanent duty station at Fort Sill, Oklahoma as a Personnel Specialist attaining the rank of Specialist 5 (Technician). He was awarded the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. Shortly after fulfilling his military service, John married Judith (Rammler) and raised two beloved children. John spent most of his career as a tubing specialist working for and retiring from ITT Automotive, Hisan. He enjoyed spending his free time tinkering in his garage, keeping his surroundings ship-shape, helping others, and serving his church.

John was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, William Fisher, his brother-in-law, LaVern Kiehl, his brother-in-law Ted Streussnig, his niece Carol (Kiehl) Pihaylic, and his former wife Judith (Rammler) Fisher Ziems.

Left to honor his memory are his loving sisters Marjorie (Fisher) Kiehl Streussnig, Shirley (Fisher) Mulrath and beloved children Kristin Lee (Richard), Tim Fisher (Jennifer), his grandchildren, Ricky and Kyra as well as many nieces and nephews.

John was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Findlay, OH. A memorial service, led by Pastor William Geiger, will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11am and will be live-streamed through Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/chamberlainhuckeriede/. A formal burial ceremony will take place in Ubly at a later date.

Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or Bridge Home Health & Hospice.

