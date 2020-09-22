CRIDERSVILLE — John Fisher, age 68, passed away at his home on September 20, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio, to the late Gust and Rita Fisher. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Deborah (Kromer) Fisher. He has three children: Shane Fisher of Wapakoneta, Ohio; Scott Fisher of Paris, Kentucky; and Christine (Lamar) Bolen of Cridersville, Ohio; five grandchildren: Ryan Fisher and Michaela (Jamie) Hegemier of Wapakoneta, Ohio; Bradin Jones of Lima, Ohio; McKennah Fisher of Cridersville, Ohio; Molly Geiffken of Massachussets; Great-granddaughter Leah Hegemier of Wapakoneta, Ohio. Also surviving are his siblings: Michael (Cheryl) Fisher of Elida, Bill (Kim) Fisher of Denver, Rick Fisher of Cridersville, Angelo (Shirley) Fisher of Bellvue, Charles (Jodi) Fisher of Castalia, Lynn Gioffredo of Lima. Also, sisters-in law Kathy Temple of Norwalk and Cheryl Fisher of St. Mary's and brother-in-law Gregg (Nita) Kromer of Norwalk. John was preceeded in death by a brother David, a sister Gail and a niece Stacy.

John was a drywall hanger all of his life and an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

The family will receive friends 10 to 2 p.m., Friday Sept. 25 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 2 with Rev. Terry Brock officiating and burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Auglaize County Humane Society and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com