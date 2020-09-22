1/1
John Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CRIDERSVILLE — John Fisher, age 68, passed away at his home on September 20, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio, to the late Gust and Rita Fisher. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Deborah (Kromer) Fisher. He has three children: Shane Fisher of Wapakoneta, Ohio; Scott Fisher of Paris, Kentucky; and Christine (Lamar) Bolen of Cridersville, Ohio; five grandchildren: Ryan Fisher and Michaela (Jamie) Hegemier of Wapakoneta, Ohio; Bradin Jones of Lima, Ohio; McKennah Fisher of Cridersville, Ohio; Molly Geiffken of Massachussets; Great-granddaughter Leah Hegemier of Wapakoneta, Ohio. Also surviving are his siblings: Michael (Cheryl) Fisher of Elida, Bill (Kim) Fisher of Denver, Rick Fisher of Cridersville, Angelo (Shirley) Fisher of Bellvue, Charles (Jodi) Fisher of Castalia, Lynn Gioffredo of Lima. Also, sisters-in law Kathy Temple of Norwalk and Cheryl Fisher of St. Mary's and brother-in-law Gregg (Nita) Kromer of Norwalk. John was preceeded in death by a brother David, a sister Gail and a niece Stacy.

John was a drywall hanger all of his life and an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.

The family will receive friends 10 to 2 p.m., Friday Sept. 25 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 2 with Rev. Terry Brock officiating and burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Auglaize County Humane Society and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved