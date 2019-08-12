BLUFFTON — John Edward George, 61, of Bluffton passed away August 12, 2019 at the Meadows of Ottawa. He was born November 21, 1957 to Charles and Joan (Hite) George.

John graduated from Liberty Union High School where he was class president and valedictorian, received his Bachelor's degree from Ohio University and his Master's degree from Ohio State University. He taught chemistry and physics at Columbus Grove High School and Bluffton High School where he was also the academic team advisor. John retired after 37 years of teaching on May 31, 2019.

John was a special deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office as well as the Hancock County Posse, riding his beloved horse, Smoky. He was actively involved in Cowboy Action Shooting with his cowboy name, "The Chemistry Kid". John belonged to the Rough Riders in Defiance and the Sandusky County Sportsman's Club in Gibsonburg. He enjoyed performing and singing in community events, theatre production and emceeing at the Bluffton Blaze of Lights and Festival of Wheels.

Survivors include his mother, Joan George of Lancaster; the love of his life, Elaine Christy of Ottawa; two children, Eric George of Beaverdam, Sarah (Phill) Bartlett of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; a brother, James George of Lancaster and a sister Micki (Paul) Frazer of Evansville, Indiana.

John was preceded in death by his father, Charles George.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A visitation will also be held on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main Street, Baltimore, Ohio and one hour prior to the service that will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Renfrow will be officiating. Burial will be in West Rushville Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 312, Ottawa, Ohio 45875. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.