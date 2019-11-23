LIMA — John C. Golden, 84 of Lima, passed away November 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. John was born November 13, 1935, in Cairo, OH, to John and Ruth (Steed) Golden, who preceded him in death. On April 26, 1958, he married Judith (Diepenbrock) Golden, who preceded him in death. John was a 1954 graduate of Lafayette-Jackson High School and a 1955 graduate of the Toledo Barber School. He was a barber for 64 years and owned and operated John's Barber Shop on Findlay Road; John loved getting up and going to work every day. John was an avid Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Eagles Aerie 370 and the American Legion Post 96 and he loved hunting and fishing. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a very involved father and grandfather who was always there when you needed him. John is survived by his children, Jeffrey R. (Sally) Golden, Janey R. (Tim) Richards, Kelly M. (Jim) Murphy and John Paul Golden; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Cory Lynn) Golden, Andrea Richards, Luke (Jessica ) Golden, Andrew (Jennifer) Richards, Jonathon Murphy and Abigail Golden; great-grandchildren, Layton Campbell, Mitchell Campbell, Marcus Campbell and Amelia Richards and his brother-in-law, Dwaine Guthrie. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Guthrie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Father David Ross to officiate. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice or the James Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.