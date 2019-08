ELIDA — John A. Guagenti, 54, died at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 8, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Fathers Kent Kaufman and David M. Ross will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, where arrangements are incomplete, and two hours prior to services Wednesday at the church.