ELIDA — John A. Guagenti, 54, of Elida, passed away at 12:58 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on March 7, 1965, in Lima to John Francis Guagenti, who preceded him in death and Marie Clare "Tiz" (Wagner) Guagenti, who survives in Lima. On May 27, 1989, he married Gae Shalek, who survives in Elida.

John was a 1983 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School and a graduate of THE Ohio State University (GO BUCKEYES!). He was an insurance agent with First Federal Insurance Company. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where he often cooked for Life Teen. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus #2661, the Lima Rotary Club, the Lima Chamber of Commerce, CIAO, the BNI Networking group, Allen County Council on Aging board member, and Mother Cluckers.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, woodworking and was a true foodie to those who knew him. One of his many passions was spending time in Michigan. Above all, John's family and friends were the most important thing in his life. John's legacy will continue through all the lives he will touch by the selfless act of organ donation.

Surviving in addition to his wife Gae are his children Colin John and Devan Marie Guagenti; his brothers Joseph R. "J.R." (Cori) Guagenti of Miramar Beach, FL and Michael L. (Natalie) Guagenti of Powell, OH; his sister Monica (John) McGue of Dublin, OH; his brother-in-law David (Becky) Shalek of Lima; his sisters-in-law Rebecca Robertshaw of Cincinnati, OH, Jackie (Curtis) Brewer of Beaver, PA and Mary Ann (Michael) Huffman of Mason, OH. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who dearly loved him.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Frank Robertshaw.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. The family will also receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Fr. Kent Kaufman and Fr. David M. Ross officiating.

Interment in Gethsemani Cemetery will immediately follow the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Legion Post 96, CIAO or Lifeline of Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.