WAPAKONETA — John R. "Jack" Haehn, Jr., 62, of Wapakoneta, died 8:55 p.m., Tues. March 12, 2019, at his home with his family at his side. He was born May 1, 1956, in Lima, OH, the son of Dr. John R. & Helen V. (Landwehr) Haehn. His mother survives and his father is deceased. On May 8, 1992, he married Barbara Ann (Stinebaugh) Haehn, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 5 children, Thomas (Michelle) Cole, Cincinnati, OH; Kimberly 'Kimi' (David) Brown, Wapakoneta; Kristina (Ray) Diederich, Rochester, MI; Kelly (David) Goff, Huntsville, OH; Jenni (Cory) Brown, Wapakoneta; 13 grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Ferguson; Mallory Brown & Ron White; Natalie Brown & fiancé Alberto Sanchez; Emily (Trevor) Barhorst; Mackenzie Brown & fiancé Trevor Barreca; Ryan, Gavin, Nathan, & Cameron Brown; Abbi, Dylan, & Carson Brown; & Kayden Diederich; a great grandchild, Norah Ferguson, and one on the way, 7 brothers and sisters, Lisa (Ric) Bible, Pittsburgh, PA; David Haehn, Wapakoneta; Edward (Julia) Haehn, St. Marys; Daniel (Margie) Haehn, Botkins; Debra (Phil) Bellman, Wapakoneta; Kevin (Cheri) Haehn, Springboro, OH; Katherine (Roger) Wilcox, Miamisburg, OH; sisters-in-law & brother-in-law, Shelley Stinebaugh, & Tina (Joe) Helmstetter; numerous nieces & nephews.

The oldest son of the eight Haehn children, Jack was a kind-hearted, holy, and devoted man who loved deeply, consistently, generously, and unconditionally. Jack was a man of great discipline and humility, which was a witness to every person he encountered. When he wasn't helping his parents in the family garden or around the home place, he enjoyed working out, old movies and television shows, reading, keeping things tidy, and attending the activities of his grandchildren. He literally traveled the world with Barbara, his bride of nearly 28 years, and his children and grandchildren. People associate Jack the most with his faithfulness to the Catholic Church and his infinite love for Barbara. With his two loves, he shared a beautiful, Christ-centered relationship and has been a shining example of a man with a desire to live out God's will, even unto death. Although his body was failing, he was forever positive because of his confidence that his suffering had merit and that he would spend eternity with Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John Haehn; a grandchild, Brooklynn Brown; a nephew, Richard Bible, Jr; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Jean & Walter Stinebaugh; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Stinebaugh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Mon. March 18, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m., Sun. March 17, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.