John Hawkins

John William Hawkins, 78, of Parker City, IN passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center of New Castle, IN. He was born March 26, 1942 in Inman, Virginia, the son of Granville Dewey Hawkins and Georgia Lee (Johnson) Good.

John received his BA in Accounting at The Ohio State. He had been a regional supervisor for Checker Oil in Ohio and Indiana from the late 1960s-1979. He and his wife, Carol, owned and operated two grocery stores; the first in Garrett, IN from 1979 to 1982, the other in Parker City Grocery from 1982 to 1987.

He then was a traveling sales representative for Fowler Wholesale until his career ending car accident in 1991. He enjoyed leisure time with his family, vacations to visit family in the South, playing cards and dancing; he was also loved for his joking personality. He was a member of the Parker City Lions Club and the Parker City Masonic Lodge.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Carol Jane (Thomas) Hawkins; a son, John David Hawkins (wife, Candi) of Kokomo, IN; four daughters, Janet Farkas of Kokomo, IN, Jenifer Kidd (Scott) of Lima, OH, Lori Mason (Todd) of Ft. Wayne, IN and Tana Hawkins (Kim Wolfe) of Farmland, IN; 15 grandchildren; Sierra Perkins (Craig), John Cameron Hawkins (Kelsie), Kaylee Yoast (Joel), Wesley Hawkins (Kelsie), Aubrey Hawkins (David Williams), Brandon Hobbs, Tyler Hobbs, James Hawkins, Zane Hawkins (Brea Howard), Ashley Casady (Craig Starkey), Allison Smith, Allen Mason, Alex Smith, Tyler Mason, Thomas Gage Hawkins Hill and 21 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Charles Hawkins; a sister, Edith Musser; and his first wife, Nancy Hawkins Kennedy.

Due to executive order by the Governor of Indiana, the family will have private services. A limited public gathering will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. All attendees must wear a mask, observe social distancing and respect time for all to pay respects. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association @ alz.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.