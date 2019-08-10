LIMA — John A. Heare, age 82, of Lima, Ohio, passed away at 2:27 p.m. on Fri. August 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

John was born on May 28, 1937 in Berne, Indiana, to Chester H. and Ester B (Bollenbacher) Heare who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his companion of many years Roseanna Collins.

John retired as a truck driver after many years, finishing his career with Schneider Trucking. John enjoyed fishing, gardening, yodeling, listening to old country music and watching any kind of "CSI" type television shows

Survived by his family, Sons; Jay A. (Peter Newcomb) Heare, of Ft. Wayne, John H. Heare of Continental, and Kenneth S. (Shannon) Heare of Ft. Wayne. Daughters; Nancy "Jean" Freels of Celina, Navette B. (Jerry) McClure of Vaughnsville, and Angela Drake of Pierceton, IN. John was also blessed with a total of 47 grand and great-grandchildren. Three brothers and two sisters preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held at the Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 4 to 6 pm. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home following the visitation at 6 pm., with Pastor James Jacob Fry officiating.

