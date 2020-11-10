1/1
John "Jack" Hennessy
LIMA — John "Jack" Hennessy of Lima, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. He was born on June 6, 1934 in Findlay, OH to the late Richard and Sophia Hennessy.

Jack was the owner and operator of Supreme Coffee Service from 1972-2001 and Tom's Snacks from 1985-1998. He owned and operated Jax Snacks up until his passing. He adored his dog companion Chloe and enjoyed reminiscing of his

youth in Findlay, often hosting tours with his family. He enjoyed his time in the Air Force from 1952-1956 and was stationed in Udine, Italy at Aviano Air Base. Above all, he loved his small family very much.

He is survived by his only daughter Denise (Jeff) Rex of Lima, granddaughters Jacqueline (Blake) Rex of Lima and Sara (Steve) Rex of Canfield, OH. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Richard "Dick" (Theresa) Hennessy, Robert "Bob" (Charlotte) Hennessy, and Daniel "Dan" (Janette) Hennessy.

Private services were held with his family on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
