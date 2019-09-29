ANGOLA, IN. — John R. Herd, 62 years, of Lima, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lake James, Angola, Indiana. John was born February 6, 1957, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Paul W. and Geraldine (Roush) Herd. He was a 1976 graduate of Lima Shawnee High School. John continued his education receiving a bachelor's degree from Lima Tech and a master's degree from the University of Findlay. He married Janet E. Smith on November 1, 1986, in Lima, Ohio. John was the Chief Financial Officer at Fenix in Wapakoneta, Ohio and he previously worked at Schnipke Engraving as an accountant. In his free time, John enjoyed camping, farming, and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Janet Herd of Lima, Ohio; son, Joel Herd of Lima, Ohio; daughter, Jamie (Branden Angel) Herd of Franklin, Tennessee and brother, Isaac (Sheila) Herd of Lima, Ohio. John was preceded in death by his parents.

To honor John's wishes there will be no visitation and private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 East Church Street, Hamilton, Indiana.

The family asks those remember John to make memorial contributions to a .

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com