John Hovest

LEIPSIC — John D. Hovest, 72, of Leipsic died at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born September 16, 1948 in Lima to the late Richard and Lenore (Verhoff) Hovest. On January 25, 1974 he married Marcia Barlage and she survives in Leipsic.

Also surviving are 4 children, Andrew (Carrie) Hovest of Rittman, Dr. Amy (Brad Jordan) Hovest of Shawnee, Angela (Dan) Morman of Ottawa, and Alison (Steve Brumbaugh) Hovest of Leipsic; 14 grandchildren; 7 brothers, Ed (Ann) Hovest of Ottawa, Charlie (Karen) Hovest of Leipsic, Dan (Cindi) Hovest, Rick (Terry) Hovest, and Ronald (Robin) Hovest all of Ottawa, Bill (Debra) Hovest of Gilboa and Mark (Jill) Hovest of Pandora; 2 sisters, Linda Bloomfield of Lima and Jane Hovest of Celina. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mike Bloomfield.

John was retired from Gerdeman Hovest in Ottawa. He went to Sts. Peter and Paul Grade School and was a proud graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School's class of 1966. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where he was on the finance committee, and a member of Glandorf Rod and Gun. John loved his wife, children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved farming and enjoyed having a drink with friends at The Car-E-It.

A Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Due to regulations regarding the COVID 19, masks are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Building for the Future Campaign.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.