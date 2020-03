SAINT MARYS — John J. Schlosser, 81, of Saint Marys, peacefully passed at his home at 1:20 P.M. on March 18, 2020.

Graveside funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. on March 23, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Saint Marys, the Reverend Barry Stechschulte and Pastor Tim Benjamin, officiants.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Honor Guard will honor Lt. Schlosser at the graveside

services.