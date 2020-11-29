DELPHOS — John "Larry" Joseph, 78, of Delphos, passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. He was born in Delphos, OH, on December 24, 1941, to John W. and Mary (Lindeman) Joseph. They both preceded him in death.

Larry is survived by his son, Eric Joseph; his daughters, Brenda Beasley and Tiffany (Jonathan) Trentman Stahl; two brothers, Ron Joseph and Jim Joseph; three sisters, Mona Kay Aldrich, Janis VanVlerah, and Barbara Joanne Shorts; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Joseph and Roger Joseph; two sisters, Ruth Ann Slate and Bonnie Sue Fockler.

Larry worked as a maintenance supervisor for the City of Delphos. He retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Delphos Eagles Aerie #471, the Dad's Club at the V.F.W. in Delphos, and the Delphos Wesleyan Church.

Funeral services will be held at Harter and Schier Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

A private burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

