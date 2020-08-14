John Kable

ST. MARYS — John S. Kable, 62, died 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The OSU Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

He was born October 10, 1957 in Celina, OH to Robert C. and Grace L. (McCain) Kable.

On May 12, 1979 he married Debra J. Rupard, who survives.

Also survived by: daughter Jessica (Marty Bowman) Hertenstein of St. Marys, OH; son Jake (Mindy) Kable of St. Marys, OH; 4 grandchildren: Maddox Hertenstein, Ella Kable, Ali Kable, Ty Kable; sister Valerie Muether of Celina, OH; sister Christina (Lou) Lobo of Austin, TX; father-in-law Gene Rupard of St. Marys.

Preceded in death by: parents Robert and Grace Kable; granddaughter Kennedy Schreiber; brother Robert "Sonny" Kable; brother Dennis "Butch" Kable; mother-in-law Juanona Rupard.

He was a graduate of Celina Senior High School (Class of 1976).

He retired from Reynolds & Reynolds Corp. in Celina, where he was a collator operator.

John cherished his memories of being raised on a farm west of Celina, where he learned the value of hard work and an appreciation for nature.

He was a member of Eagles Lodge Aerie # 767 in St. Marys.

His favorite pastimes included taking meticulous care of his yard and flower beds, hunting and listening to music. More than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 41 years and activities with their family.

Rites are scheduled to begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton, OH.

Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net

All are invited to share in a luncheon at Varsity Lanes in St. Marys, following the burial.

(Please note that attendees to the visitation and funeral should follow COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social-distancing.)