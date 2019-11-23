KALIDA — John H. Kahle, age 93, died 9:17 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by his devoted wife of 72 years and his sons and daughters. He was born August 11, 1926 in Kalida to the late Anthony and Pauline (Holtkamp) Kahle. On August 30, 1946 he married Catherine Macke and she survives in Kalida.

Other survivors include nine children: Robert (Jane) Kahle of Kalida, Dave (Jane) Kahle of Kalida, Thomas Kahle of Columbus Grove, Joan (Glen) Koenig of Miller City, Kathleen (Jack) Runner of Sandusky, Ken (Carol) of Kalida, Laura (Donald) Siefker of Columbus Grove, Glenn (Theresa) Kahle of Columbus Grove, and Mark (Marlene) Kahle of Kalida; 33 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren

He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Kahle; two sisters: Rosemary (Vincent) Andreano and Martha (Robert) Wurth; a granddaughter Christina Marie Kahle; and a great-granddaughter Emma Jane Mcvey.

John was a lifetime farmer outside of Kalida. He enjoyed boating on his personally engineered pontoon boat and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and was one of the first baptized in the current St. Michael's church. He was a member of the Kalida Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society and B.P.O. Order of Elks Lima.

Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp where a K of C rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Church or Maryknoll Missions.

