LIMA — John "Jack" E. Kayser, age 85, passed away at 9:33 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Burtons Ridge Assisted Living in Lima, OH.

Jack was born on May 28, 1934, in Findlay, OH, to the late Karl & Mary (Simons) Kayser. On August 18, 1973, he married Clara Jane (Voisard) Kayser, who survives in Lima.

Jack was a Vigil member of Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow (A top honor in local OA Lodge). He made several treks to Philmont Boy Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM and completed Wood Badge, a top-level adult leader training. He was an active member in Venture Crew #6008, and committee member of Troop 11 in Harrod. He was also a member of F.O.P #21, Knights of Columbus #2661, and R.E.A.C.T. Jack attended St. Rose Church and was a Eucharistic Minister and an usher. He retired from Westinghouse Cafe and also worked at St. Rita's Medical Center in the laundry.

He is survived by two brothers: Karl "Jay" (Peg) Kayser of Tiffin, OH and Tom Kayser of Phoenix, AZ, sister-in-law Ruth Ann Voisard of Lima, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Daniel J. Kayser and a sister-in-law Gerry Kayser.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio followed by a Rosary at 5 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America – Black Swamp Area Council.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .