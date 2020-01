ST. MARYS — John F. Kennedy, 56, died Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Christian Fellowship, St. Marys. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, near St. Marys.

Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, St. Marys.