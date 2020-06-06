John Knueven
LEIPSIC — John T. Knueven, 68, of Leipsic died 11:43 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus. He was born October 5, 1951 in Lima to the late Leonard and Stella (Verhoff) Knueven. On July 24, 1971 he married Marilyn Closson and she survives in Leipsic.

Other survivors include two sons: Neal (Jennifer) Knueven of Columbus and Curtis (Susie) Knueven of Brownsburg IN; two grandchildren: Greta and Calvin Knueven; and three siblings: Jane (Joe) Uphaus of Glandorf, Al (Mary) Knueven of Findlay and Charles Knueven of Leipsic and a sister-in-law, Susan Knueven of Port Charlotte, FL.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Knueven; and two sisters-in-law: Kathleen Knueven and Alvera Knueven.

John was a farmer and truck driver. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Soy Bean Association, Ohio Corn Association and the National Hay Association. He and Marilyn enjoyed spending time in Southern Charm Zephyrhills, FL.

Funeral mass will begin 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. Steve Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic as well as one hour prior to the funeral Wednesday at the Parish Life Center.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or ALS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.co



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
