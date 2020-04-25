LIMA — Harold John 'BUTCH' Lammers, age 99 of Lima, with Judi at his side, passed into heaven from the Wyngate Assisted Living Facility, Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born November 12, 1920 in Leipsic, Ohio to the late Sylvester and Clara Schroeder Lammers.

He came to Lima at a young age to work at Equity Dairy. He then proudly went to Lima Ordnance Depot during the war to build tanks where he was a foreman over many men. The tank plant is also where he met Elinor Glick. They were married for 69 years before her passing in 2012. After the tank plant closing, he worked at Memorial Hospital for 30 years as a supervisor of the store room. Following his retirement as supervisor, he volunteered at Lima Memorial for 35 years. Elinor and he on Wednesdays would be seen in the halls with the candy cart, on Fridays, Butch would be the escort service, pushing patients in wheelchairs for their appointments, and on Tuesdays they delivered Meals on Wheels. He will be remembered for his big smiles, never meeting a stranger, and sharing jokes. He was honored to receive the Jefferson award. Some knew him as the 'tie man' always greeting everyone with a big smile.

As a young man he was the shortstop on winning softball teams. He had season tickets for many years, sitting behind home plate for the Cincinnati Reds and truly liked the Indians. Even at 99 1/2 years old he could tell you what happened in every inning of all the ballgames. He was a good bowler, enjoyed fishing, loved to hunt pheasants and rabbits with his loyal dog, Nip. He had many dogs and taught his last 4 schnauzers dog tricks. Butch was raised Catholic and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima. He was a wonderful, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is survived by his daughter Judi (Doug) Harris; grandchildren - Craig (Yumiko) Harris and Melissa (Tom) Schroeder and great grandchildren - Erika and Dylan of Columbus; a brother - Joe Lammers and 2 sister-in-laws - Alice Lammers and Dulce Lammers.

He was preceded in death by siblings - Louis (Mary) Lammers; Jim Lammers, John Lammers, Frances Lammers; Angela (Tom) Moening; Rita (Ed) Rieman; and Mary Margaret (Alphonse) Magg.

The caregivers at Wyngate not only cared for him, but also loved him. And a big thank you to Erma who faithfully spent many years caring for Butch.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, private funeral services for the immediate family will held at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or the Lima Rescue Mission.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.