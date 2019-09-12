ELIDA — John Andrew "Andy" Leach, age 47, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, Lima.

Andy was born December 30, 1971 in Lima, OH, to Jerome Leach and Doris "Toot" (Darnell) Leach. On August 28, 2015 he married Larenda S. (Rollins) Leach.

Andy was a graduate of Allen East High School and worked out of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #24, Dayton.

Survivors include his wife, Larenda S. Leach of Elida; father, Jerome Leach of Dunnellen, FL; mother, Doris "Toot" (Gary) Reinert of Lima; four sons, Shane Johnson of Moraine, Shawn Johnson of Moraine, James "Bo" Souder of Elida and John "Levi" Leach of Elida; two brothers, Benjamin (Amanda) Leach of Lima, Cory (Natalie) Reinert of Celebration, FL; sister, Laura (Jon) Houston of Lima; mother-in-law, Shirley Rollins of Moraine and grandmother, Ella Honnert of FL.

He is preceded in death by his step-mom, Nancy Leach and father-in-law, Darrell Rollins.

Memorial services will begin at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.