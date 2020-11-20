SOUTHSIDE, AL — Mr. John V. Link passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center, in Gadsden, Al. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea Picciotto Link; son, Vincent Link; parents, Joseph F. Link and Gladys Ethelyn Lyle; daughter in law, Margaret Link; and his eleven brothers and sisters.

Mr. Link, one of twelve siblings, was born in Lima, Ohio. He was a long-time resident of Dover, Delaware, where he was a member of The Holy Cross Catholic Church, and a resident of Southside, since 2018. He was a member at St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War for four years. He loved to play bridge, pinochle and baseball. He was a long-time educator, but his passion was his faith and family.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele Link Cribb and her husband, Jerry, of Manteo, NC; sons, John Link, Jr. and his wife, Darlene, of Gadsden, and Eric Link and his wife, Minnie, of Gadsden; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass for Mr. John V. Link, 86, of Southside, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in Gadsden. Father Jose Chacko will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday one prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

