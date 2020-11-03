LIMA — John E. "Jack" Long, age 93, passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 at St. Rita's Hospital.

He was born January 5, 1927 in Lima to Erwin "Max" and Ila "Jane" (Curtis) Long who preceded him in death. On July 24, 1950 he married Thelma Corrine Lehman Long who preceded him in death on May 14, 1995.

Surviving are their children: Jacqueline K. (Dan) McNeal of Elyria, Yvonne E. (Steve) Marrs of Lima, Gregory W. (Janet) Long of Louisville, KY, Cathie D. (John "Jack" dec'd) Fehrman of Erlanger, KY, Max E. (Theresa) Long and Wade S. (Sandy) Long both of Lima; grandchildren: Derek Warren, Jeremy Warren, Courtney Warren (dec'd), Lisa Henline, Heather Medina, Jeff Fehrman, Krystal LaCoy, Joshua Long and Toree Butler; eight great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons.

John is preceded in death by the following siblings: Harry Eugene "Gene" Long, Max Long and Maxine B. Long.

John retired as a supervisor at the Standard Oil Refinery. He previously worked at the Lima Police Department, Lima Post Office, and B & O Railroad. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a past member of both Church of the Brethren and Shawnee United Methodist Church, life member of V.F.W. Post 1275, life member of the 25th Infantry Division Association, a member of the 37th Division Veterans Association 148th Infantry and a member of the Quarter Century Club at SOHIO/BP.

John was past president of the Shawnee Dad's Club, a former Boy Scout Leader and Chairman of the Cub Scouts. John and Thelma volunteered for the American Red Cross and they were Clay High School Band Parents. He coached Little League and Tri-County Baseball. He was a 1944 graduate of Lima South High School.

John is a Member of First Families of Allen County a descendant of the following pioneers who lived in Allen County, Ohio before 1840: Augustus Curtis and Eliza Jacobs.

John's funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday November 7 at the Eastside Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Rev. Ted Bible officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery Westminster, Ohio following the service with military rites by V.F.W. Post 1275 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. on Friday November 6 in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com