LIMA — John Maloney, 82, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.

John was born on September 17, 1937, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Michael and Virginia (Norris) Maloney. On May 22, 1971, he married Judy (Jones) Maloney, who survives in Lima.

John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1962. He was a supervisor at Excello, retiring after 29 years with them. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #199, Elks BPOE #54, Eagles Aerie #370 and the American Legion Post #96. He loved to fish and camp with his grandchildren. John was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan, and was also an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Wolfe of Columbus Grove; son, Tim Maloney of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren: Ryan and Taylor Routson, Garret, Spencer and Tyler Wolfe, and Rowen and Ethan Maloney; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son and infant daughter; and brother, Tim Maloney.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 7th at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Hollinger will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima. Graveside military honors will be conducted by VFW Post #1275.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs or the American Cancer Society

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .