DAYTON — John "Jack" G. McConnell Jr., age 80, passed away July 1, 2019, at 3:05 pm, at the Oaks of West Kettering Nursing Home. Jack was born August 9, 1938, in Salem, OH, to John G. and Helen L. (Bricker) McConnell who preceded him in death. On June 21, 1964, he married Ellen Kay (McDorman) McConnell who survives in Dayton, OH.

Jack was a 1956 graduate of Elida High School. After high school he attended The Ohio State University for 2 years until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in Germany at the Berlin Wall during the Cold War from 1961 through 1963. When he returned home he took a position as a computer systems supervisor with Sheller-Globe until the business closed. He then transferred to Duff Truck Lines where he also was a computer systems supervisor. Jack finished his career with Dream Marine as a business manager and worked there until he retired in 2007. Jack was a former member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Lima. He had been an original member of the Zion Boy's 4-H Club, an Advisor for Junior Achievements, 4-H Advisor, Cub Scout Leader and his son's Little League Baseball Coach. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cavs and Cincinnati Reds fan. Jack will be remembered as being a very dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and son.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his children: Diane M. McConnell of Dayton, OH and Scott (Brenda) McConnell of Oaklyn, NJ, 7 grandchildren: Briana McConnell, Jade (Dustin) Gordon, Holly (Jacob Fields) McConnell, John Joseph "Joey" (Aubrey) McConnell, Joshua McConnell, Lexie McConnell, and Christopher (Carlie) Eckbold, 3 great grandchildren: Ariana Gordon, Daisy-Ann McConnell and Addyson McConnell and a great grandchild on the way, 4 siblings: Joy Dawson of Spencerville, OH, Margaret Weber of Canal Fulton, OH, Polly McConnell of Elida, OH and Bruce (Jo) McConnell of Spencerville, OH. He was preceded in death by a son, Mark McConnell.

There will a funeral service held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Jonathan Buerger. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Following the committal service there will be military honors provided by the VFW #1275 and the U.S. Army.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-6 pm at the Eastside Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to .

