John McCoy
1946 - 2020
HARROD — John F. McCoy, 74, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home in Harrod, Ohio. He was born January 17, 1946, in Lima, to Dallas A. and Maxine M. (Bowden) McCoy. They both preceded him in death.

On September 30, 1977, he married Raelene Benjamin, and she survives in Harrod.

John is survived by three sons, Gregory (Melissa) Prater, Bryan McCoy and Jeffery (Donna) McCoy; four daughters, Elizabeth (Dwayne) Bailey, Carolyn (Doug) Rudzinski, Donna (Jeffery) McCoy and Kimberly McCoy; one daughter in-law, Ina Prater; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and two brothers, Raymond (Vicky) McCoy and Richard McCoy.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Prater; two brothers, Thomas McCoy and Jerry McCoy and one sister, Peg Lucius.

John attended Lima Senior High School. He had worked at Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant, from which he retired, after 30 years. John liked watching Ohio State football and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
