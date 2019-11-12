LIMA — John D. McKinney, Jr., 90, of Lima passed away at 2:29 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 24, 1929 in Bluffton, OH to John D. McKinney, Sr. and Isabel (Faze) McKinney, who both preceded him in death. On June 9, 1956, he married Virginia R. Martin, who preceded him in death on September 1, 2015.

John had worked at the Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant as a machinist for 33 years and retired in 1992. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in the Korean War and then Army Reserve for 30 years. He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 1275.

He liked watching NASCAR and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed playing cards and dressed up as Santa Claus for many years. John didn't know a stranger and talked to everyone.

Surviving are his sons, J. Daniel McKinney III of Jacksonville, FL, James R. McKinney of Atlantic Beach, FL, and William B. (Vicky) McKinney of Lima; his daughters, Dottie Burtchin of Lima, OH, Debbie L. Jay of Newbury, OH, and Julie (Dave)Thomas of Harrod, OH; his fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; his brothers Rodney D. (Marilyn) McKinney of Lima and Timothy L. (Velma) McKinney of Columbus Grove; his sisters Diana Jo Miller of Wapak and Donna Jean Jones of Venedocia; his sister-in-laws Esther McKinney Lima and Joyce McKinney of Tiffin; his brother-in-law Kenneth Parish of Findlay.

He was preceded in death by his brothers William D., Robert D. and Thomas L. McKinney; his sisters Dorothy Janet Hesseling and Dolores Jane Parish.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Pastor David Stanford officiating.

Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, where V.F.W. Post 1275 will perform military graveside services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post 1275.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.