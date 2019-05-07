WAPAKONETA — John H. Miller Sr., 57, passed away May 3, 2019, at 8:12 pm, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born July 13, 1961 in Lima, OH, to the late Bruce and Diana (McKinney) Miller who survives in Wapakoneta, OH.

John was an avid car enthusiast. His favorite vehicle was his 1964 Chevy Impala SS. He enjoyed spending time at Limaland with his father Bruce. John was a stockcar racer for about 20 years and drove a 1967 Buick with a #38 decal. He won several featured races in the stockcar division. John also enjoyed spending time with his children outdoors. The Lord blessed John with amazing hands and a creative mind to create beautiful artwork.

John is survived by his mother, Diana J. Miller of Wapakoneta, OH, children, John (Beath) Miller, Jr. of Lima, OH, William "Billy" Miller of Lima, OH, Joey (Andrea) Miller of Lima, OH, siblings, Judith "Judi" (Bob) (d) Fultz of Dayton, OH, Beth Ann (William "Bill") Wilson of Lima, OH, Victoria "Vicki" (Jerry) Davis of Wapakoneta, OH, former wife, Collen Miller of Lima, OH, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Kenny Rader to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 740 Commerce Drive, Ste. B, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Rita's Medical Center, Home Health Care, and Vickie with the oncology department for their excellent care given to John during this difficult time.

