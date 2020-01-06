WAPAKONETA — John 'Jack' Morningstar, age 79 of rural Wapakoneta, passed at 7:49 a.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born December 12, 1940 in Lima, Ohio to the late Herbert Benjamin and Alice Mildred Randall Morningstar. On November 25, 1961 he married Ruth A. Shaner, who survives.

Mr. Morningstar graduated from Wapakoneta High School, joined the U.S. Marines, and was a member of the Uniopolis United Methodist Church. He retired from Roundy's, formerly known as Scot Lad Foods. He was a former member of the Uniopolis Fire Department and former co-owner of the M & M Market in Uniopolis. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, and farming. Jack looked forward to going to Lucky Steer for the Friday morning breakfast club.

Other survivors include his 5 children - Deanne O'Connell of Lakewood, WA; Larry Morningstar of Wapakoneta; Kris Morningstar of Lima; Keith Morningstar of Galloway; Lyn Morningstar of Wapakoneta; 5 grandchildren - Tony Morningstar of Lima; Jared Morningstar of Cleveland; Elisabeth O'Connell of Olympia, WA; Thomas O'Connell of Austin, TX; Allison (Yusef) Sharaf of Wapakoneta; 2 great granddaughters - Piper Ganser of Coldwater and Olivia Varuska of Wapakoneta; and a sister - Marilyn Sue Morningstar of Lima.

He was preceded in death by a grandson - Patrick O'Connell; and 4 siblings - Donald Morningstar; Jane Bockbrader; Dick Morningstar; and Doris Ritchie.

Funeral services will begin 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor David Stanford will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis where military rites will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , The Uniopolis Fire Department, or the Uniopolis United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com