WAPAKONETA — John W. Nieter, 90, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 12:11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Acres of Wapakoneta.

He was born on March 8, 1930 in German Township, Auglaize County to William & Edna (Schierholt) Nieter who preceded him in death. On December 18, 1971 he married Jean (McLaughlin) Bartlett and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 6 children; Mike (Susan) Bartlett, Jeff (Kathy) Bartlett both of Wapakoneta, Preston (Gay Lynn) Bartlett of Kettering, Brad (Cheryl) Bartlett of Huber Heights, Dan (Kathy Hurt) Nieter of Van Wert, Dave Nieter of New Richmond; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and a sister Judy K. Broy-Nieter of IN.

He was preceded in death by a brother Jim Nieter.

John was a 1948 graduate of Blume High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a salvage diver. He retired from Peterson Construction with over 35 years as a Job Superintendent and was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. He was a member of St. Paul U.C.C.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Becky Sunday officiating and military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445.

There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Putnam County Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Suite 3, Ottawa, OH 45875.

The Nieter family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com